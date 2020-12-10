Cyberpunk 2077 currently has over a million players on Steam

We all knew this was going to be the case but I doubt anyone actually predicted that Cyberpunk 2077 would be this massive. CD Projekt Red’s new role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is finally in the hands of the consumer and people are playing the hell out of it. Specifically, there are 1,000,297 people playing it on Steam at the moment which is utterly absurd. To put that into context for you, the previous record for most concurrent players at launch on Steam belonged to Fallout 4 and that was only sitting at 472,962. Fallout 4 was a pretty huge launch five years ago but this is just… well, it’s breathtaking.

The scary thing is that number’s not reflective of the actual number of people playing. Steam is only a fraction of the actual playerbase given the amount of systems and software the game has released on. It’s not taking into account people playing on GOG, Epic Games, GeForce Now and a horde of consoles, both new and last generation. It’s even on Stadia, which doesn’t actually mean all that much but you could toss in an extra player or two if you wanted to take that demographic into account.

This number has set the record for launch concurrence but it still has a long way to go before it overthrows the game that holds the overall most concurrent players. That would be PUBG, sitting pretty at 3,257,248. Having said that, with all of the aforementioned systems, Cyberpunk 2077 has probably beaten out those records. I’m sure CDPR will release some stats in the coming days so that they can release the 18th trailer for the game.

