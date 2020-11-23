Cyberpunk 2077 needs some beefy hardware to enable ray tracing on PC

Night City, home to a million bastards who would happily gut the fancy electronics right out of your skull so that they can sell them for a Z-Ray vision upgrade (better than X-ray). On the plus side, being hacked apart by lunatic trans-human gangsters who are more machine than man is going to at least look good!

While Cyberpunk 2077 looks so-so on Xbox One, better on Xbox Series X, and non-existent on Nintendo Gameboy Advance (cowards), the PC version is likely to be a rather spiffy presentation provided that you have a beast of a machine to power the entire experience. Ahead of its December 10 release that is definitely still happening, CD Projekt Red has unloaded a whole new set of updated PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 that detail the bare minimum needed to get it running, and which family members you’d need to sell to the organ as spare livestock feed to get the game running on ultra settings:

Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements without Ray Tracing

Minimum

Resolution: 1080p

GFX settings: Low

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570k / AMD FX-8310

Memory: 8 GB

GPU: GTX 780 / Radeon RX 470

VRAM: 3 GB

Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Recommended

Resolution: 1080p

GFX settings: High

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12 GB

GPU: GTX 1060 6GB / GTX 1660 Super / Radeon RX 590

VRAM: 6 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

High

Resolution: 1440p

GFX settings: Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12 GB

GPU: RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700 XT

VRAM: 6 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Ultra

Resolution: 2160p

GFX settings: Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB

GPU: RTX 2080 S / RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6800 XT

VRAM: 8 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements with Ray Tracing

RT minimum

Resolution: 1080p

GFX settings: RT Medium

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 16 GB

GPU: RTX 2060

VRAM: 6 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

RT high

Resolution: 1440p

GFX settings: RT Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB

GPU: RTX 3070

VRAM: 8 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

RT ultra

Resolution: 2160p

GFX settings: RT Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB

GPU: RTX 3080

VRAM: 10 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

That’s a heck of a lot of hardware needed to enable maximum breathtaking visuals, but for Keanu? It’s worth it.

Last Updated: