Cyberpunk 2077 needs some beefy hardware to enable ray tracing on PC

Night City, home to a million bastards who would happily gut the fancy electronics right out of your skull so that they can sell them for a Z-Ray vision upgrade (better than X-ray). On the plus side, being hacked apart by lunatic trans-human gangsters who are more machine than man is going to at least look good!
While Cyberpunk 2077 looks so-so on Xbox One, better on Xbox Series X, and non-existent on Nintendo Gameboy Advance (cowards), the PC version is likely to be a rather spiffy presentation provided that you have a beast of a machine to power the entire experience. Ahead of its December 10 release that is definitely still happening, CD Projekt Red has unloaded a whole new set of updated PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 that detail the bare minimum needed to get it running, and which family members you’d need to sell to the organ as spare livestock feed to get the game running on ultra settings:
Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements without Ray Tracing
Minimum
- Resolution: 1080p
- GFX settings: Low
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3570k / AMD FX-8310
- Memory: 8 GB
- GPU: GTX 780 / Radeon RX 470
- VRAM: 3 GB
- Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)
Recommended
- Resolution: 1080p
- GFX settings: High
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Memory: 12 GB
- GPU: GTX 1060 6GB / GTX 1660 Super / Radeon RX 590
- VRAM: 6 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
High
- Resolution: 1440p
- GFX settings: Ultra
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Memory: 12 GB
- GPU: RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700 XT
- VRAM: 6 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
Ultra
- Resolution: 2160p
- GFX settings: Ultra
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16GB
- GPU: RTX 2080 S / RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6800 XT
- VRAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements with Ray Tracing
RT minimum
- Resolution: 1080p
- GFX settings: RT Medium
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Memory: 16 GB
- GPU: RTX 2060
- VRAM: 6 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
RT high
- Resolution: 1440p
- GFX settings: RT Ultra
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB
- GPU: RTX 3070
- VRAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
RT ultra
- Resolution: 2160p
- GFX settings: RT Ultra
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB
- GPU: RTX 3080
- VRAM: 10 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
That’s a heck of a lot of hardware needed to enable maximum breathtaking visuals, but for Keanu? It’s worth it.
Last Updated: November 23, 2020