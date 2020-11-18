CD Projekt Red shows off Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series X and Xbox One X footage

Much to the dismay of video game journalists and guides writers looking for an easy last week in December before taking a break, Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track for a December 10 release this year. CD Projekt Red dropped a surprise Night City Wire episode last night that doubled down on the “for-realsies-this-time” release date, while also showing how the game will look on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.

Cyberpunk 2077 looks…okay on Xbox One X! It had all the visual hallmarks of this current generation of gaming, but it didn’t run so good and there were some noticeable frame-rate drops in the game which mostly ran at 30 frames per second. On the Xbox Series X, there’s a more stable game under the hood. It’s worth noting that this version running on the Xbox Series X is Cyberpunk 2077 without any console next-gen upgrades, so it’ll be interesting to see how the game evolves after those features are added.

What you won’t see in the trailer above is how the game runs on a regular Xbox One or the Xbox Series S. I’m curious to see how the smaller next-gen console copes with Cyberpunk 2077’s graphical demands, but it has enough new tech under its hood to deliver a decent experience I reckon. Those people running with an OG Xbox or the Xbox One S (This isn’t confusing at all)? I’ve got my F key ready for when I need to pay my respects.

On the plus side, if you’re starting your Cyberpunk journey on current-gen, you’ll be able to grab a free upgrade when you hop on over to the next-gen side. That particular upgrade is expected to drop some time in the new year.

And as an added kick up the pants, the game is going to be properly massive as well, as the PlayStation 4 version will ship on two blu-ray discs. TWO! What is this, the launch week of LA Noire on Xbox 360? On November 19 CDPR will stream another Night City Wire episode, this time focusing on the most breathtaking character in all of Cyberpunk 2077: Johnny Silverhand, played by Hollywood’s most loveable action star Keanu Reeves. And that makes me want to bare my smile bones to the world.

