Cyberpunk 2077 will let you customise your smile bones

I’ve got big plans for Cyberpunk 2077. Primarily based on what I’m going to do to my character’s bacon torpedo, which I plan to customise with extendable rods that also house surface-to-air heat-seeking missiles. If I’m taking a knife to my digital chief of staff then I’m damn well making certain that I get something amazing in the process.

Customisation will play a large role within Cyberpunk 2077, but in news that the British fans of the soon to be released game will appreciate, you’ll also be able to alter your not so pearly whites. Spotted on Reddit via VG247, the German Facebook group for Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed that options for your chompers and nail length will be available for your avatar.

That’s about it really, but I have a word count to hit so I’m going to spend a few lines guessing what kinds of teeth you can have:

The Gummy Joe single tooth special

The James Bond Jaws homage

The better Jaws, shark-teeth homage

Teeth hacking, allowing you to send fatal tooth decay attacks into the gums of anyone who dares oppose you

Wisdom teeth installations that can be used to store sensitive information

Good old-fashioned dental decay that gives you the Hazardous Halitosis breath attack

Conrad Pooh’s dancing teeth

Curb-stomp your enthusiasm tooth heist mission

Teeth

TEETH!

(Hitting counter in unison with other people at the dentist and chanting) TEETH! TEETH! TEETH! TEETH!

After having had two root canals and tooth extractions within the space of a few weeks this year, I’m well invested for the fantasy of installing teeth that will never give me trouble ever again. Or contain micro-missiles in case I get into trouble. Either or, I’d be happy. It’s almost time for Cyberpunk 2077 to release, which is coming in a month when most gamers prefer to reach for a cigarette in the afterglow of a hectic November: December 10.

Having been delayed a few times, fans did briefly lose their marbles last week but it looks like the game is still on track. For realsies this time.

Last Updated: