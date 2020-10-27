Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again (again) to December 10

In what’s going to be devastating news to fans and WONDERFUL for game journos dreading November, Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again. Again. Again. The new date for Cyberpunk 2077 will be December 10, because nothing says Christmas better than a video game that allows you to augment your wang.

“Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly,” CD Projekt Red said in a statement.

We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

The delay is a curious one, what with CD Projekt Red announcing not too long ago that Cyberpunk 2077 had gone gold.

This isn’t the first or even the second delay for the ambitious sandbox that The Witcher has been developing over the course of several years, but it might be the final one as development continues for the next three weeks.

As for the December competition? Cyberpunk 2077 is going head to head with Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 and I don’t fancy its chances in this fight.

