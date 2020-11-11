Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track for a December release, probably won’t be delayed a fourth time

Come December, everyone’s going to be reaching for a cigarette after experiencing one of the maddest Novembers of all time. Two console launches, dozens of games, and a ton of hype will leave anyone feeling fatigued, but the year ain’t over just yet. There’s still one last thrust of expectation to prepare for: Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red’s ambitious sandbox was originally meant to launch on April 16, but that date was then moved to September 17. From there, the game would be delayed again to November 19 and once more to December 10. That’s some Duke Nukem Forever territory right there. Anyway, this looks to be the final delay, but that hasn’t stopped people from theorising that Cyberpunk 2077 will move once again towards a 2021 release. Pissing off those games that decided to back the hell away from CD Projekt Red so as to safeguard their own sales.

After the third delay, CDPR studio head Adam Badowski and CEO Marcin Iwinski said the “biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and rest 9 versions of it.”

Tinfoil hats were firmly donned yesterday when it was claimed on ResetEra that the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account’s header image had been changed and all mention of a release date was erased. People lost their marbles, the saddest of cretins probably began drafting more death threats to send towards CD Projekt Red, and every game in January began sweating bullets.

Not so fast though! Take a gander at the Wayback Machine that archive the internet as it was, check the Cyberpunk account and you’ll see that the header image was changed to reinforce the December 10 release date. That hasn’t stopped fans from believing that another delay is still on the cards though, as a comment from Nintendo leaker Tiffany Treadmore Inc on Twitter via GamesRadar queried the idea of a 2021 release for Cyberpunk 2077. In a reply, Treadmore claimed that that they’ve “heard unhappy things” about the game. Worth a pinch of salt, at the very least.

For now CD Projekt Red says that Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track for its December release. Just in time for Christmas. Hint hint nudge nudge wink wink.

