Cyberpunk 2077 shows off some sweet rides and Keanu Reeves’ cool motorcycle

Night City: A dark metropolis of the future, filled with cybernetically-enhanced bastards who’d sooner mindjack your brain meats rather than give you directions to the nearest penis enhancement surgeon. On the plus side, its automobile business is booming! Last night’s latest Night City Wire episode downloaded new details on the vehicles that players will be able to hop into when Cyberpunk 2077 launches next month.

You’ll have five classes of rides to choose from: economy, executive, heavy duty, sport, and hypercars.

Economy cars are your natural buyer beware clunkers that you’d find in the dodgy section of Gumtree, executive vehicles add some middle-class styling to your ride, heavy duty vehicles are weighty workhorses, and sports cars have a need for speed. Hypercars are technological peacocks, flashy and fast methods of transport with a price tag that would bankrupt a small European nation.

Here’s the cool thing though: Developer CD Projekt Red went ahead and made a custom Porsche 911 for Keanu Reeves, who plays Johnny Silverhand in the game. It’s a 1977 model, that has been updated with a century’s worth of advancements to be the unique ride of the infamous outlaw. And yes, when you purchase a car, it has Roach AI which allows you to summon it from wherever you are. Batman: Arkham Knight is currently spinning its wheels in its grave whenever anyone says this feature has never been done before.

And now for the infinitely cool addition to the game: CD Projekt Red also added Keanu Reeves’ motorcycle to Cyberpunk 2077. I’m supposed to be saving for retirement but a part of me wants to start my mid-life crisis early and buy one of these:

Other than futuristic horsepower, CDPR also showed off some of Night City’s fashion styles, which boil down to the following trends: Neon and chrome Kitsch, renegade redneck in the form of Entropy, corporate-functional Neomilitarism, and Neokitsch’s less expensive threads that are meant to emulate the high-end fashion of celebrities.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also coming to Google Stadia along with all the other platform versions on November 19, which is great news for all six subscribers on that service.

