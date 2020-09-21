Cyberpunk 2077 has genital replacement augmentations, that’s it that’s the headline

The future of our species lies with a post-human upgrade path, where the flesh gives way to cutting edge cybernetics as we transcend our meaty frames and become something else. Also, we’re going to have amazing penis and vagina bionics in this wild new era. While a shinier bald-headed yogurt slinger will still be a few decades away, you can start planning for the sex-mad future of Night City right now.

Speaking to The Gamer, quest director for Cyberpunk 2077 Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz detailed how players can make use of a variety of sex augmentations that will allow them to do the horizontal greased-weasel tango all night long with mods such as Mr Studd and Mrs Midnight. “It’s like vagina replacement cyberware,” Tomaszkiewicz explained.

Also, there’s breasts and all that. And then, I think the male counterpart is Mr. Studd, I think, which is also genital replacement.

So who makes use of these sex augmentations? That would be the Moxes, an organisation of sex workers who broke out from the control of Night City’s gangs and formed their own union in the process. Sex workers also operate out of doll houses that the gangs run, which allows for some very interesting gland to gland combat. “Imagine you have people who have specific cyberware that allows them to attune to the client,” Tomaszkiewicz said.

And after the job is done, it allows them to forget what they were doing during the session. Imagine that the sex worker – the doll – attuned to you, and they can realise your fantasies, deeply hidden desires, and things that are pushed into your subconscious – maybe you don’t even think about them too much. Some of them are also part of the Moxes, and they are gathering different kinds of sex workers throughout the city.

I can’t believe we live in a year where Demolition Man sex VR has come true. Cyberpunk 2077 is almost upon us, and if you missed the latest episode of the Night City Wire from Friday, here’s a recap!

Meanwhile, I’ll be wondering if I can afford RGB lighting for my boner-coaster, or if I can upgrade to a model that can be used to show movies on my wall with a built-in projector.

