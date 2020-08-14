Cyberpunk 2077 poll reveals that Street Kid is the most popular lifepath so far

Which cyber-path will you take in cyber-life? A couple of days ago, CD Projket Red provided a deeper dive into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, showing off a trio of origin stories that players can choose from before their adventure begins. Fancy freedom and family? Choose the path of the Nomad, righteous cyber-Amish flaunter of big city lifestyles. Prefer to hang around street corners, duping rubes and hustling your way to the top of the gangster food chain? Flick your audio receptors to maximum, jam some Blink V18.2 and hook up with the Street Kids.

Or better yet, maybe white collar crime, boardroom brutality and getting your hands dirty before a quarterly meeting on upcoming product launches is more your style, which is where the Corpo path comes into play. Whatever your choice, they’re all good and they look like fun points from which to kick off your story in Cyberpunk 2077.

So which one is the most popular? CD Projekt Red is currently running a poll on this topic. Launched 16 hours ago at the time of writing, the results are amazingly neck and neck so far. Is there a clear winner in this race? Absolutely. Is there an overwhelming preference so far in the polls? Nope! Here’s a look at the numbers, Mason:

We gave you a few days to think it over, but it’s time to make a decision! Nomad, Street Kid or Corpo — tell us, which one will you choose on your first playthrough? August 13, 2020

Street Kid – 38.1%

– 38.1% Nomad – 33.1%

– 33.1% Corpo – 28.9%

Lifepaths aren’t just cosmetic changes slapped on top of a different opening story in Cyberpunk 2077. They’re choices with tangible benefits to the way that you play the game, offering unique benefits, quests and dialogue options throughout your journey in Night City. They’re also crucial to the alliances that you forge and have the potential to break if it suits you.

There is one thing that is equal to all players regardless of their origin story choice though, and that’s a selection of guns, swords and augmentations that’ll turn you into an unstoppable fusion of flesh and machine when a deal inevitably gets cocked up. Oh yeah, it’s all coming together now. Cyberpunk 2077 is finally cyber-out this November.

Last Updated: