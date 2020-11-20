In breathtaking news, Cyberpunk 2077 lets you play as Keanu Reeves

In the final Night City Wire episode, and pretty much doubling down on the December 10 release date, CD Project Red dropped some breathtaking news: You’ll be able to play as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. Portrayed by everyone’s favourite actor and all around good dude Keanu Reeves, footage from the new trailer showed off segments where players can engage in gameplay sequences that allow them to relive Silverhand’s memories from his perspective.

A digital ghost who will accompany you throughout the rest of the game, Silverhand’s hologram has a few motives of his own that players will need to figure out as they dive into the seedy underbelly of Night City during their Cyberpunk 2077 adventure. Also, Silverhand’s band makes music that positively slaps, yo.

Here are the trailers, which also features Reeves talking about his experience of being involved in Cyberpunk 2077, a look at the game soundtrack, and something about Stadia that’ll make all seven of those dudes happy:

Here’s another neat tidbit: Cyberpunk 2077 has some streamer-friendly options. Twitch has become a bit hostile as of late towards its own audience, deleting archived videos and slapping streamers with takedown notices due to the murky use of music in videos, but Cyberpunk 2077 will have a mode that disables selected tracks and replaces them a copyright-friendly alternative.

“If you’re planning on livestreaming Cyberpunk, or if you just want to make videos, we want to introduce you to a new mode that will allow you to disable certain copyrighted tracks,” UK head of communications Hollie Bennett explained.

We know that for content creators, licensed music can sometimes be problematic. So with this new mode, you’ll be able to disable a small number of selected tracks which could cause some issues, replacing them with a different song—helping to avoid any problems.

Not too long to go now until Cyberpunk 2077 rocks up to PC and two generations of consoles. Good luck to anyone planning to play the game on a base Xbox One though, as those machines are really starting to show their age.

