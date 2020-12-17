Cyberpunk 2077’s rampant dildo density is being adjusted

For a brief moment, forget about Cyberpunk 2077’s bug-riddled launch or the fact that doing root canal dental work on a rooster is easier than getting a refund on console. At the very least, CD Projekt Red’s latest sandbox has a fantastically-imagined world to explore. It’s infused with neon lights, all the advertising is incredibly horny, and everyone dresses like an extra in a Duran Duran music video.

But by the cyber-gods, there are a lot of dicks in the game.

You’d swear that H.R Gieger himself had been responsible, because everywhere you turn there’s a giant dildo ready to slap you in the face like Saints Row 3 marketing. Sex toys in shops, Steely Dans in rubbish bins, drilldo’s in the pocket of that street kid you just ran over with your car. They are everywhere. So what’s the deal?

“We wanted Night City to be pretty open sexually,” senior quest designer Philipp Weber said to Kotaku.

Where something by today’s standards might be taboo or kinky is very normal and commonplace by 2077 standards. The second reason for the high amount of dildos in the world is because they can spawn as random loot, and we were still tweaking those settings, so especially during the early reviews, the amount of dildos in the game world was pretty high

That’s fair enough, considering that Night City looks like a Hustler magazine brought to life, but the sheer mountain of robococks you can find (and break down for resources) still makes me question just how hygienic the future is going to be. On the plus side, an upcoming hotfix will (and probably has by the time you read this) reduce the frequency of seeing these pipe organs outside of sex shops inside the game.

They’ll still be around, but at least you won’t have to worry too much about triggering your phallophobia.

