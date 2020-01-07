Daedalic Entertainment sheds a little more light the Lord of the Rings: Gollum videogame

The developers shared a little more insight as to what they would be focusing on and how the game is expected to play.

The thing about The Lord of the Rings is that it isn’t all about the big battles and eagles and evil wizards and stuff. A lot of the time, what’s even more interesting are the little people, which I mean in the most literal sense possible. Daedalic Entertainment seemingly agree on that front as their next game, announced at the beginning of 2019 would be focusing on Gollum, the Hobbit turned…thing by the corruption of the One Ring. Details have been very sparse since then with very little new information being released over the course of last year but Daedalic doesn’t want their project forgotten about so easily, as they’ve clarified some new information on the game to Edge Magazine.

Senior producer Kai Fieberg has stated that the Gollum in the game will look nothing like Andy Serkis’ portrayal of the character as the game is being developed as a collaboration with Middle-Earth Enterprises, rather than Warner Brothers, and will thus draw from the books rather than Peter Jackson’s film series.

“We started with the person he was and then evolved him. You can see that this was once something like a human being, before the Ring corrupted him,” said Fieberg. As for how the game is going to play, game designer Martin Wilkes has stated that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be a stealth action game that will utilise Gollum’s split personality as a unique mechanic throughout the experience.

“We’re able to give the player direct guidance about navigation because Gollum talks to himself all the time anyway,” says wilkes. These two personalities will also allow for some element of player choice as Wilkes elaborates by saying, “Each personality is being attacked by the other; each has to defend himself. You will have maybe two, three or four conflicts per chapter that lead to a final decision point. And at this final decision point, it will be harder to pick Sméagol, for example, if you’ve always fought for the Gollum side before.”

That’s roughly all we know about The Lord of The Rings: Gollum at this point but I would like to just take a second and pat myself on the back for not making a single “My precious” joke in this article. Took some real restraint and…well, I guess I’m just proud of myself.

