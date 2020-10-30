Demon’s Souls remake continues to look amazing in new trailer

I never played Demon’s Souls back on the PS3 days and I have a feeling that the majority of people looking forward to the game’s PS5 remake are in the same boat. Demon’s Souls was the precursor to the Souls-like hype, so many people missed out on the beginnings of the formula that helped transform the modern landscape of video games. The opportunity to go back and play that original effort with some improved mechanics and wildly better visuals feels like a gift and if the latest trailer is anything to go, one people will happily rip open come Christmas and joyously spend hours dying in.

The second gameplay trailer shown off for Demon’s Souls dropped yesterday and it continues to look absolutely incredible. Developer Bluepoint Games has previously proven its chops by taking Shadow of the Colossus and making that look pretty on the PS4, but Demon’s Souls? It looks like a completely different game, beyond the punishing difficulty. Alongside the trailer, new information was disseminated through the internet to keep everyone satisfied until it eventually launches. The Demon’s Souls remake will include two modes to run the game in, performance and cinematic. Performance mode will have the game run in a dynamic 4K resolution at 60fps while the cinematic mode will run in 4K at 30fps. There’s also a bunch of filters to change the game’s presentation, including a black and white overlay and one that makes the game look like the original PS3 release. A classic!

Some UI elements have been tweaked as Bluepoint felt they enhanced the overall experience. World Tendency, what essentially amounted to a morality system that determined certain aspects of the game world, was never really made clear in the original but the remake has made that whole situation much more readable. Certain bugs have been removed, haptic feedback has been implemented and there’ll be no difficulty options so get ready for all the thought pieces on difficulty in games and the children going on about “cheating yourself and the game”. Happens with every Souls-like, it’s tradition at this point.

The Demon’s Souls remake launches alongside the PlayStation 5, so just another two weeks before you get to play this spectacular looking game.

