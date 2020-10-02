Demon’s Souls will have 4K and high frame-rate visual modes on PS5

You can either have a game running with all the bells and whistles currently possible in this day and age, or you can settle for less while enjoying a silky-smooth frame rate at the same time. That’s the message that seems to be at the heart of many a next-gen game, although it’s something that players are well used to by now.

Forza Horizon 4 made good use of this performance toggle when it raced into view in 2018, and we’ve seen a few other games pop up on the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro since then, each offering a mix of cinematic action in exchange for extra frames and vice versa. On the PS5, you’ll be offered more of that graphical decision-making with not only the next-gen versions of the Spider-Man games, but also Demon’s Souls.

In case you missed it, it’s that game that looks like it copied a heck of a lot of Dark Souls’ homework, but hey imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Over on the PS5 website, Sony has revealed that Demon’s Souls will be playable in either in either 4K mode, or High Frame Rate mode. “Players can choose between two graphics modes while playing Demon’s Souls: 4K Mode (play in 4K resolution) and High Frame Rate Mode (play with a higher targeted frame rate)” the product description read.

There’s a good reason to have this option on tap. Games like Demon’s Souls require pinpoint precision on the higher difficulty levels, where every single frame counts as you face down nightmare fuel monsters. You should be able to do just fine with the 4K mode on the normal difficulty setting, which is perfect for also having friends over and being all like “Hey yeah so I got a PS5 no big deal want to see what games look like on my fancy new OLED TV?”.

If you’re in a humble-bragging mood, you’ll be happy to know that Demon’s Souls will be a PS5 launch title. If you’re brave enough to play it, that is. I don’t think I’d make it past the main menu.

Last Updated: