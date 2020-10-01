PS5’s Spider-Man Remastered has a brand new Peter Parker under the mask

If he can be recast in the movies, then a new face under the webbed mask of Spider-Man shouldn’t be too surprising. A shinier and smoother version of Marvel’s Spider-Man is headed to PS5 in November, and with it comes not only a 4K upgrade and a silky-smooth performance mode but also a brand new face for Peter Parker within the game.

Back in 2018, Insomniac modeled its version of Spider-Man’s civilian identity on motion capture artist John Bubniak, while Yuri Lowenthal provided Parker’s voice. Actor Ben Jordan was used as the new model for Aunt May’s favourite nephew, in a move that Insomniac says provides a better match to Lowenthal’s impressive performance in the game. “In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel’s Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker,” James Stevenson, community director at Insomniac, explained.

We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console. He looks incredible in-game, and Yuri’s moving performances take on a new life.

There’s more to the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man than just some digital plastic surgery though, as ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows can be found throughout New York. That means true reflections, stunning skies, and some incredible puddles on the ground. “We take full-advantage of other next-generation PlayStation features like near-instant loading (don’t worry, you can turn back on those humorous fast-travel animations if you miss them), Spatial 3D Audio on compatible headphones, and the revolutionary DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers,” Stevenson added.

We’ve also brought new photo mode features to the game that we developed for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: you can now place lights in the environment and change your Spider-Suit after you’ve lined up your shot!

The costume from Marc Webb’s first Spider-Man film is also being added to Parker’s wardrobe. I kind of dig it:

Marvel’s remastered Spider-Man is part of a weird package from Sony. While Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the main course for the PS5, upgrading the PS4 version of Insomniac’s first Spidey game basically requires buying the game all over again if you want to sling webs on your next-gen console. Here’s a quick breakdown on how the upgrade path works:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 gets you a free upgrade to Miles Morales on PS5, but only for the digital version.

You can upgrade the standard version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $20 and get Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5 included.

Or you can buy the Ultimate edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales at a hefty $70 price to get the included Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5.

You can play the PS4 Spider-Man on PS5 via backwards compatibility but there are no visual upgrades or any upgrade options.

Well, that’s not complicated at all…right?

