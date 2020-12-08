Destiny 2: Beyond Light’s new update makes grabbing bounties much easier

Like any RPG starring nigh-unkillable zombie super-soldiers who protect a giant golf ball in the sky, Destiny 2 is all about power and the grind to increase your status in a hostile universe. Now that Beyond Light has kicked off and I’ve spent actual cash on its Season of the Hunt golden ticket so that I can unlock some bitchin’ gear, I’ve got a daily routine of grabbing bounties, heading to my favourite lost sectors and mowing down enemies in pursuit of that locked loot.

Getting those bounties is a bit of a sore point though. Even though my Xbox Series X has shortened the waiting period significantly, having to jet to the Tangled Shore and The Tower for weapon-based bounties can be a pain. That’s changing tonight with the big Destiny 2 update though. While all the attention may be lavished on the visual upgrade that’ll be thrown at next-gen consoles, the Destiny mobile app is also getting spruced up.

From the companion app, you’ll be able to grab those bounties from the various vendors in the game, provided that you are offline, in orbit, or you’re hanging around the Tower. Other additions include the return of the challenging Prophecy Dungeon which will reward players with pinnacle-powered gear and multiple fixes. As a reminder, here’s the list of graphical updates that you’ll get in the Xbox Series X, Series S, and PS5 versions of Destiny 2:

Xbox Series X

4K resolution

60fps

120hz Crucible Support

Field of view slider

Faster Load Times

Cross-Generation Play

Xbox Series S

1080p resolution

60fps

Field of view slider

Faster Load Times

Cross-Generation Play

PlayStation 5

4K resolution

60fps

120hz Crucible Support

Field of view slider

Faster Load Times

Cross-Generation Play

And here’s the full patch notes:

Destiny 2 Update 3.0.1 Notes

Dungeons – Prophecy

The Prophecy Dungeon will be returning to Destiny 2 on December 8, 2020.

This endgame activity is free to all players.

Powerful rewards may be earned from each checkpoint once per week.

Players may complete the dungeon once per week to obtain a pinnacle-powered reward.

Previously featured weapon and armor rewards are available once more.

Destiny Companion App – Bounties

Beginning next week, players may acquire bounties from Destiny 2 vendors using the Destiny Companion App.

Bounties may only be acquired when players are Offline, In Orbit, or in The Tower.

This will be introduced through a Companion App update, which is planned for December 8, 2020.

Stay tuned to @BungieHelp for more on this Companion App update.

New Light – Resolved Issues

Fixed an issue with the New Light subclass quest where Ikora’s waypoint was suppressed.

Fixed an issue where veteran players with two characters of the same class were blocked from acquiring their subclasses.

Fixed an issue where a step on the New Light pursuit was not granting experience.

Fixed an issue where players who skip the Shotgun chest in the first mission did not receive Special ammo when the Shotgun was granted.

Monument to Lost Lights

Fixed an issue where the waypoint on the Exotic Archive Vendor continues to flash for players who own all Exotics.

Collections

Badges and Armor in Collections correctly select player’s class.

Fixed an issue where the UI would forget which page the player was on after previewing an item in Collections.

Fixed a bug where some new armor mods had incorrect sources listed in Collections.

Crucible

Updated the mercy rule for Control and Clash to prevent it from triggering too early in the match.

Fixed an issue where the “Survivor” medal could be awarded to players who were defeated during the round.

Fixed an issue where the “Untouchable” medal could not be earned.

Beyond Light Exotics

Icefall Mantle

Fixed a bug where the Icefall Mantle’s description did not mention the slow field it generates when activated.

Mask of Bakris

Improved the readability of the visual effects when another player wearing Mask of Bakris shifts directly toward you.

Updated the description string of Mask of Bakris’s perk to correctly describe its damage bonus, which applies only to combatants and affects all Arc weapon damage and all damage against slowed or encased enemies.

Additionally, fixed an issue where this damage bonus was applying to players who are slowed or encased in Crucible and Gambit.

Necrotic Grip

Fixed an issue where being killed by the effects of Necrotic Grip would show as being “Killed by the Architects.”

This week also sees the return of the Iron Banner event, where some sweet-looking gear is up for grabs. So naturally it’s unobtainable for me, on account of me being more useless than Edward Scissorhands in a pillow fight.

