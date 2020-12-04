Destiny 2’s Iron Banner and Trials of Osiris are back this month

Next week is going to be a big one for Destiny 2. Now that the excellent Beyond Light expansion has launched, the game is getting a next-gen console makeover that’ll throw 4K visuals running at 60fps at your peepers on PS5 and Xbox Series X. PC players, don’t even start yes we all know how special and unique you are for having that graphical leap available ages ago. Here, have a biscuit.

As a reminder, here’s the upgrade that each console will receive:

Xbox Series X

4K resolution

60fps

120hz Crucible Support

Field of view slider

Faster Load Times

Cross-Generation Play

Xbox Series S

1080p resolution

60fps

Field of view slider

Faster Load Times

Cross-Generation Play

PlayStation 5

4K resolution

60fps

120hz Crucible Support

Field of view slider

Faster Load Times

Cross-Generation Play

The other big news is that Destiny 2’s PVP side is going to be in full swing before The Dawning event kicks off. The Iron Banner returns for 6v6 multiplayer action, where power does indeed matter. As usual, the event will be a take on Control: Three points need to be held, and having ownership of all three of them will lock the other team out of a chance to recapture those points for a short while. That’s when your team can go mental with the killcount before the clock resets and the mad scramble begins all over again.

Victory will also earn you some neat gear, as Lord Saladin has brought with him new pinnacle-powered gear sets. Here’s what they look like:

And a few classic guns from Destiny 2’s first year are also back, this time with more random rolls and possibly better combos. The Iron Will armor set will also be back, with new combat mod slots. As for the ultimate PVP challenge, the Trials of Osiris? It’s finally coming back, just in time for Xmas on December 18.

Bungie reckons that it finally has the bugs worked out on this mode, which will be fixed in an update. The crème de la crème of competitive action, Trials of Osiris is a 3v3 mode that is only available on weekends. The trick here is that teams need to try and win seven rounds consecutively, to earn some of the best loot in the game. Needless to say, that’s a feat that I’ll never ever accomplish due to the fact that I always seem to get matched up against trigger-happy god-slayers whenever I make an attempt in the Trials.

