Destiny 2’s latest hotfix graciously gives Warlocks a slight Stasis buff

Like every expansion before it, Beyond Light stuck to its traditional guns shortly after it landed. A new world to explore? Check! New gear to collect? Check! A new subclass for the Warlock class that was nuked from orbit after release and transformed into a punching bag for Hunters and Titans in the Crucible? You better believe that that is a check on the Bungie list.

Thanks to a slight bug that allowed a group of Warlocks to kill Raid bosses within seconds, the Warlock Shadebinder class got heavily nerfed before the latest raid went live. In a new patch, Bungie is fixing some of that class to restore it to a point that makes it playable again, while also enhancing the Season of the Hunt’s Cryptolith Lure item.

For Warlocks looking to wield the power of Stasis, the Penumbral Blast’s projectile range has increased by 37%, and its minimum distance to use the ranged melee ability has been reduced by 32%. What this means is that players can start throwing orbs of Stasis further away and closer to them as Bungie continues to fine-tune the Warlock subclass.

The other big change is that the Cryptolith Lure can be charged quicker and can hold more lures inside of it. Originally capped to three lures, that number has been increased to five lures as you take part in Wrathborn hunts. Other fixes in the new patch include curtailing an exploit to reset raid rewards after deleting a character, blocked progress in the Forsaken campaign, and more. Read on below if that sort of stuff interests you:

Season of the Hunt

Adjusted the Cryptolith Lure to allow players to charge it twice as fast.

Increased Cryptolith Lure charge cap from 3 to 5.

Fixed an issue that was causing players to reacquire the Cryptolith Lure every time they launched the game.

Fixed an issue with the Lure exclusion description.

The One for All perk is incorrectly listed as a possible roll for Corsair’s Wrath and has been corrected to the Unrelenting perk.

Activities

Fixed an issue that was causing some players to be blocked from progressing the Forsaken campaign.

Fixed a location where players could get out of environment.

Resolved an issue that was preventing some players from progressing past the first mission of “A Guardian Rises” in the New Light introduction quest.

Fixed an issue where “Stasis Weekly Challenge” was translated incorrectly in some languages.

Fixed an issue with the Lost Lament quest not progressing from Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops.

Rewards

Fixed an issue where deleting a character could reset some raid rewards.

Economy

Adjusted destination materials exchanges with the Gunsmith to reduce the chances of materials from Vaulted destinations being required.

Combat

Fixed an issue where the Freeze Tag emote was reducing incoming damage.

Abilities

Penumbral Blast

Projectile range increased by 37%.

Minimum distance to cast ranged melee reduced by 32%.

This allows you to throw the ranged melee closer to targets.

Fixed an issue with the Glacial Quake Super where the melee attack would sometimes fail to activate.

Resolved an issue where players could appear to become stuck in Shiver Strike action and animation for other players.

Weapons

Fixed the issue with The Lament’s Heavy air attack working when the weapon lacked ammo.

Platforms

Fixed an issue where PSN friends list wasn’t populating as expected.

Fixed an issue with screen tearing on some consoles.

Last Updated: