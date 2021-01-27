Destruction AllStars, Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie are February’s PS Plus games

PS Plus has felt like an afterthought as of late. A subscription service that grants online play and a few free games every month, the freebie part of the equation has been okay at best and lacking most of the time. Every once in a while though, PS Plus surprises with some chuffing great games being made available. February, is one of those months.

Destruction AllStars, Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie are all coming to PS Plus. That’s some big games being made available, so long as your subscription is paid for and up to date. Control had a brouhaha of its own last year with its muddling message over which version of the game would receive a next-gen enhancement, and while it is available through Xbox Game Pass currently, that vanilla edition doesn’t compare to its ultimate version and well-received DLC.

Concrete Genie is an underrated adventure, a visual treasure that definitely deserves more love. As for Destruction AllStars? It’s one of the newer games of the year, but a battle royale on four wheels sounds like a good time to me! As a PS5-focused game, it’s bound to be a good-looking beast as well. Not a bad start to the year then for Sony, with solid offerings like this.

