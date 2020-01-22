Developer addresses leaked Godfall trailer, say it was from a year-old PC version

Yesterday, we showed you an entire six seconds of PlayStation 5 game Godfall. It’s a high-fantasy co-op multiplayer hack and slash game with a bit of Diablo and Destiny weaved into its core. Later on, we updated that article to include the full trailer, showing a minute of the game. That trailer, as suggested, was a from an old build of the game likely running on PC.

In a surprising bit of transparency, Godfall developer Counterplay Games addressed the circulating video, saying that the video was indeed real, but was from an old internal trailer. They also suggested the game’s come along way since then.

As they said on Twitter:

“Hey everyone! We can confirm that the circulating trailer is year-old PC footage used as part of an internal presentation. We are energized by your excitement and look forward to showing you just how far this game has come. Stay tuned for a more detailed look soon! ⚔️”

Refreshing. Gearbox Publishing boss Randy Pitchford chimed in too:

Wow! I can confirm that the Godfall “trailer” is actually year-old PC footage used as part of an internal presentation at Counterplay. I’m pumped by the reactions and I cannot wait for you see how far the game has come and how awesome this game looks and plays on Playstation 5! pic.twitter.com/m9CbXUvZwP — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) January 21, 2020

“Godfall is a fantasy action RPG that utilizes high-impact third-person melee combat to engage players as they hunt for loot, don legendary armor sets, and defeat vicious enemies. As players face challenging missions in the world of Godfall, enemies and bosses will reward fans with head-turning loot as they are vanquished. Godfall can be played entirely in solo, duo or three-player coop, providing fun for all.”

It’s likely that we’ll get a better look at the game when Sony reveals the PlayStation 5 slate, which – according to rumous – is likely to happen rather soon.

