Dirt 5 has 12 car classes that range from classic rallying events to ridiculous showdowns

Rallying, the maddest sport on the planet because entire throngs (Throngs I say!) of people reckon that standing close enough to a track to get a full mu facial from ludicrously over-horsepowered cars, is making yet another comeback this year. Having conquered the bastard-hard simulation disciplines in the Dirt Rally series, Codemasters is preparing for another lap around the course in Dirt 5.

While a list of which cars will be made public soon enough, the UK-based developer has begun outlining the various off-road vehicle classes that players will be able to master. If there isn’t a Subaru Impreza on that list come launch day, there’s going to be hell to pay. Here’s the full list, straight from Codemasters mouth to my fingers and your eyeballs:

Cross Raid

Built specifically to overcome tough terrain, our Cross Raid class combines speed, strength, and durability for some truly awesome trucks, including the Volkswagen Race Touareg 3 and the Laffite G-Tec X-Road, making its video game debut.

Rock Bouncer

Huge wheels, mad suspension, a big roll cage, and that’s about it. Oh, and you’re in the middle of it all. Dirt 5’s rock bouncer is purpose-built to conquer the most intimidating terrain. Use its traction, acceleration, and flat-out stubbornness to beat all obstacles in our most extreme events.

Rally Cross

A staple of Dirt games, the cars in our rally cross-class are designed for all-terrain speed and getting sideways as soon as possible. Perfect for our tighter circuits and twisty corners, the likes of the Peugeot 208 WRX and Citroen C3 R5 can turn on a dime and go from 0-60 almost as quickly.

Formula Off-Road

This class houses our monstrous WS Auto Racing Mudclaw – a true off-road beast with huge ridged tires and incredible power. Ideal for Dirt 5’s Stampede events, the Formula Off-Road class is where you go for something capable of negotiating just about anything – and fast.

Classic Rally

Roll back the years with iconic machines that popularized the concept of going fast and flat-out on any possible terrain. From the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally to the Porsche 924 GTS Rallye, these off-road heroes will remind you that age is but a number with some serious power and performance.

80s Rally

A golden age of off-road racing, no DIRT game would be complete with some of the most successful off-road cars of the 1980s. We’re combining series favorites such as the Ford RS200, with incredible newcomers like the Porsche 959 Prodrive Rally Raid, for a class that just gets better over time.

90s Rally

Relive a time when off-road truly went mainstream and recreate rivalries with the Subaru Impreza S4 and Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI. We’re also giving some love to the more pint-sized extreme machines of the 1990s – keep an eye out for those.

Rally GT

Even the most refined GT cars built for tarmac can’t help but get DIRTy. The Rally GT class brings you these desirable cars kitted out with off-road specs, including the Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT-4, and Porsche 911 R-GT.

Sprint

The Dirt 5 class dedicated to our truly incredible sprint car, sporting wheels of all different sizes, huge wings, and 900bhp – perfect to rip up dirt oval tracks and get sideways. A unique class for a unique racing experience.

Pre Runners

Think of the best road-going SUVs and all-purpose vehicles. Now think of them draped on off-road kit and suped-up for extreme racing. That’s the Pre-Runners class, featuring incredible race-ready versions of the Aston Martin DBX and more to be revealed soon.

Super Lites

Low on excess weight, high on action, these rockets have power-to-weight ratios that’ll make your eyes water. Have fun taming the Ariel Nomad Tactical, Exomotive Exocet Off-Road, and more. These compact cars are built for all-terrain speed and an all-out assault on the senses.

Unlimited

Trucks. Big trucks. Trucks built for the most demanding off-road events in the world. Trucks that’ll give you the confidence to floor it and power over all the rugged terrain Dirt 5 has to offer. Jump in the Jimco Unlimited Truck, Brenthel Industries Unlimited Truck, and more and show the most challenging events who’s really in charge.

In addition to more twisted metal than that infamous police car wreck from the underrated Blues Brothers 2000 film, Dirt 5 will also have a chunky five chapters of Career mode to explore, dynamic weather and Troy Baker voicing a Mitsubishi Lancer. I may have made one of those up, but you’ll have to see for yourself on October 9.

