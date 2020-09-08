Dirt 5 has unfortunately been delayed again

The year of delays strikes once more, taking with it a game that I always forget is actually still happening. Dirt 5 was announced back in May of this year and, much like the roads players will most likely be traversing, it’s seemingly had a bit of a rocky development. It was initially meant to come out on 9 October of this year, the game was initially delayed by a week which, as far as postponements go, isn’t too bad at all. Yet it hasn’t ended there as the game has unfortunately been smacked by yet another delay, this time pushing the release out to 6 November.

Developed and published by Codemasters, the official Dirt 5 Twitter account broke the news last night, saying:

It sucks, we know. Seriously, we can’t thank everyone enough for your support and excitement around Dirt 5, ever since its reveal back in May. The positive feedback we’ve received from hands-on preview sessions has blown us away, too. The start line is now a little further away, but it’s still very much in sight.

It should be noted that if you’re an owner of the Amplified Edition, your delay won’t be as bad as you’ll be able to access the game on 3 November.

Codemasters also reassured fans that the next-gen version of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X will still launch this year, with an early 2021 release for the one person planning on playing the Stadia version. It’s only by a few weeks so it’s really not much of an issue. I’m sure all those fans excited to kick up some dirt can do so in the garden to keep themselves entertained before Dirt 5 actually drops.

