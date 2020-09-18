Disintegration is packing up its multiplayer mere months after launch

Disintegration was an interesting game on release, as Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto and his V1 Interactive studio strived to create a different type of shooter. Part heavy action experience and part armchair general barking out orders from the comfort of a heavily-armed gunship, Disintegration certainly did live up to its marketing claim of being a unique slice of action when it released in June.

Sadly, the game just couldn’t find itself a fanbase, and seeing the writing on the wall, Disintegration is killing off its multiplayer mere months after it was born into an uncaring and disinterested gaming world. “We have made the difficult decision to remove Disintegration’s multiplayer modes from the game across all platforms,” Private Division and V1 Interactive said in a statement.

This will be done in phases over the coming months, starting today with the removal of the in-game store, and will conclude on November 17th with the full removal of multiplayer. The single player campaign will remain fully playable moving forward. From both the development team at V1 Interactive and publishing group at Private Division, we stand by the creative risks taken to launch such a unique, genre-bending game created by this small but talented and passionate team. While our player base showed interest in the single player campaign, the game unfortunately struggled to build a significant audience necessary for a compelling multiplayer experience. After weighing options, we have collectively made the decision to sunset the multiplayer support. We believe the video game industry needs constant innovation, and we will continue to take risks, follow creative visions, and support new ideas.

Disintegration may not have been a runaway success in the critical deathmatch arena, but its ideas were still fascinating to see in action. “Disintegration absolutely nails the idea of managing a squad and blasting away at the opposition from within your high anti-gravity horse, but some rough edges in the multiplayer department derails this ambitious concept before it can truly stand out from the pack,” said one devilishly handsome reviewer at the time.

