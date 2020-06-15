Divinity: Original Sin 2 just got a whole load of new content

One has to admire the dedication of Larian Studios. Even when they’re not hard at work on Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the most anticipated RPGs of the year, they’re still supporting and adding more content to Divinity: Original Sin II. Which is also one of the best role-playing games you’re likely to get your hands on. For around a year, players of D:OS II have been receiving little “Gift Bags” containing new content for the game and while they’re nothing substantial, it has still been neat to receive them. Most of these little packages include new cosmetics for the playable characters and some toggle-worthy rule set changes to liven up the gameplay a bit. Yet the latest gift pack, is a little bit chunkier than just a cosmetic addition.

The latest Gift Bag has a full-blown title, The Four Relics of Rivellon, and has a substantial dose of content for a free update. The Gift Bag contains new quests and items for players to discover and complete. The quests themselves involve the pursuit of “four ancient armour sets imbued with magical properties”. To top it all off, there’s even a new boss for players to take on in the form of an Undead Dragon. Bitchin’!

Just another reason to give Larian Studios all the love they deserve. The Four Relics of Rivellon update will also include a host of bug fixes to the game, but that’s not really the exciting part, right? It’s just really cool to know that while they’re in the “Big Leagues” of Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian hasn’t forgotten about the games that made them.

Even if they did have to pull the plug on Divinity: Fallen Heroes.

Last Updated: