DOOM Eternal absolutely rips and tears on Nvidia’s RTX 3080 GPU

Nvidia’s new graphics cards are on the way, affordable next-gen GPU hardware that won’t put too much of a dent into your pocket in case you’re looking for an upgrade. In fact I think I’ll pre-order one now from a local site and…oh wait, I just checked the local pricing. Let my dreams take a rain check.

Anyway, I’m going to need some sort of justification to sell my soul to the devil (good luck finding it sucker), and I think I have just the visual stimulus required to do so! The whole point of a graphics card is to make games look shinier, smoother and prettier overall, which is exactly what DOOM Eternal is doing in the video below. It’s also using the new Ampere-powered technology to make textures pop better, demonic infestations ooze more than ever and paint the planet red in an ocean of blood.

You can see just how well the game runs with the new GeForce RTX 3080 below, as compared to the RTX 2080 Ti:

Not too shabby! The framerate appears to be well above the 60fps benchmark, which isn’t too bad considering that the game is running at 4K resolution with all settings maxed out. There’s a definite improvement overall, as the absolute unit of a card does some heavy lifting in comparison to Nvidia’s previous flagship device. And that’s the middle child card, so imagine what the 3090 is going to be capable of. Almost as good as that recent 1000fps benchmark I reckon.

More DOOM is on the way soon, so I’m in a properly chipper mood about that upcoming expansion and how you can hop in without even needing to own one of the best games of the year. Meanwhile, the new Nvidia Ampere cards will be going global from September 17, with local stock arriving soon as well. If you do buy one, don’t forget to put a seatbelt around it when you have it chauffeured back to your mansion in your spare Ferrari, you soon to be consumed one-percenter you.

