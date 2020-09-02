Nvidia’s new Ampere GPUs are surprisingly affordable next-gen tech

The next generation of gaming is coming, but it won’t just be a solo show on the AMD side! While the PS5 and Xbox Series X will still be making use of AMD hardware to push the visual envelope, Nvidia’s looking to make some noise of its own with their latest series of graphics cards. And here they are, resplendent in their glory. Big. Chunky. And with a price tag that makes you want to stone anyone who buys a Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 with Gwyneth Paltrow’s vaginal egg scam.

Over in the US (we’re still waiting for local pricing on this), the RTX 3070 will set you back $499. That’s noticeably cheaper than the 2080 TI, and also packs some properly hefty TFLOPS tech into the mix: 20 shader TFLOPS, 40 RT TFLOPS, and 163 Tensor TFLOPS. There’s also a staggering 5888 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory, which Nvidia says will put the card in the above not only the performance range as the sublime RTX 2080 Ti, but also the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super. I just got a RTX 2060 and I’m already feeling the technolust.

On the heavier side of damn son look how amazing my games run why yes I do like eating cardboard when I’m bankrupt, there’s also the RTX 3080. Nvidia’s big bruiser booty dad card has 10GB of GDDR6X memory, 8704 CUDA cores, and an updated cooling design in case you’re sacred that a quick session of DOTA 2 will turn the hardware into explosive thermite.

That card will set you back $699, but even it’s price tag is nothing compared to the apex predator that Nvidia showed off. Right at the top of the Ampere food chain, sits the RTX 3090, and it’s an absolute unit. Here’s the quick breakdown on what a $1499 card will get you: 10,496 CUDA cores, 1700 MHz boost clock, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

This absolute behemoth of a card (it requires three slots as opposed to the usual two) is designed for 8K gaming according to Nvidia, which the company confidently says it will be capable of running at 60fps. Nvidia’s flagship device includes 8K HDR ShadowPlay support and HDMI 2.1 (Which the other 3000 series cards also have), and even has a built-in silencer so that it can absolutely murder…3DMark tests, I guess. As for power? It’ll chew up 350 watts of the stuff, in case you want to prepare for when Eskom knocks on your door.

Exciting times are ahead of us in the gaming hardware space, and once again, Nvidia’s leading the pack with incredible new technology. The RTX 3070 will arrive in October, the RTX 3080 will be out on September 17 and the freight truck containing a single RTX 3090 will pull into the unloading dock on September 24.

