Doom Eternal Previews paint a game that lives up to its hype

The patron saint of rust, dust and guts will very soon be gracing the world once more as Doom Eternal’s March 20th release date is now officially less than two months away. Easily one of the most anticipated games of 2020 following the astoundingly brilliant reboot of the series of 2016, Doom Eternal has a lot to live up to. The sheer bombastic audacity of the series seems to be growing more and more explosive as trailers for the latest game show what appears to be a very “videogame-ass videogame”.

Which is all Doom is ever supposed to be, so seeing the team of at id Software deliver on that while also stringing up a host of new bells and whistles is truly exciting stuff. Yet the question of everyone’s mind is how well does it play? The latest preview event for Doom Eternal has just come to a close, allowing journalists to get their grubby mitts on the first three hours of the game totally uninterrupted. What exactly did they think of their experience? Well, I’m saving you a click and rounding up their thoughts on just how well Doom Eternal played.

“Doom Eternal throws everything plus the kitchen sink at you, but gives you all the tools you need to deal with it. While three hours is just a slice of the full game, it’s hard to deny that it’s extremely well-put-together. You might be hesitant with the idea of just how much is being layered into the Doom formula, but from what I played, it’s as if id Software painstakingly made sure every mechanic, weapon, and ability serves a purpose. You can’t get away with mindless shooting or pure accuracy here–Doom Eternal really is that relentless FPS combat puzzle, and a bloody, gruesome one at that.”

“Doom Eternal on Ultraviolence, its ‘hard’ difficulty, is the most stressed I’ve been playing a game in a long time, because almost every fight had me feeling like I was on the ragged edge. It’s been a couple years since I played any of id Software’s 2016 Doom, the surprisingly great reboot that Eternal is following up on, but I don’t remember it feeling like this. Doom was fast, rabid, and satisfying in its brutality and the ways it encouraged aggression to stay alive. You had to perform melee ‘glory kills’ to wrench life-refilling power-ups from enemies, and you’d pull out the chainsaw at key moments to turn an enemy into a geyser of blood and ammo refills. Eternal starts at a level of intensity Doom may have reached towards the end…if the whole game keeps me on my toes as much as the first three hours, I don’t know if I’ll mind. As long as my heart can take the sustained stress, anyway.”

“Tony Hawking my way through demon murder skate parks, then taking a break at the Fortress of Doom as it orbits an Earth covered in continent-sized flaming pentagrams, sounds like the pubescent fever dream of an entire generation raised on the original. Which is to say, as a father of two who struggled to find time to play the last Doom game — though I absolutely did find that time — I look forward to waking up early on weekdays, well before I prep the kids for school, to savor a Saturday morning cartoon.”

“Overall, I’m excited about this one. There’s progression in all areas without taking anything away from what made Doom 2016 so special. In fact, it’s both surprising and gratifying to see id push the structure of the game forward as much as it has here. Yes, the id Tech 7 revamp delivers exceptional results – particularly in terms of sheer detail – but coupling this with a much wider scope makes this feel much more like an actual sequel. Obviously, there are still many questions to answer, like how the current-gen consoles cope with the game, especially the Xbox One S. As things stand though, this preview of one of my most eagerly awaited games of the year did not disappoint – and I can’t wait to see more.”

“…it’s clear that Doom Eternal is a game designed to consistently keep you on the edge of your seat – much more so than last time around. And it does so through its thrilling and rewarding combat, its skill-testing traversal, and its ability to surprise, such as the moment late in my hands-on where I was able to establish a neural connection with a Revenant drone and use it to zip around the air above a field of enemies and annihilate them with a barrage of rockets. Will we be able to take control of other demonic breeds in the final game, such as the spider-like Arachnotron or the flamethrower-toting Mancubus? Hope springs Eternal.”

From the sound of things, we have a lot to be excited about. We could get our hands on the game at Gamescom 2019 and, spoiler alert, loved every moment of it. Doom Eternal will release March 20th on PC, PS4, Xbox One and later in the year on Switch. Also, it’ll be on Stadia but I doubt you care about that.

