DOOM Eternal – Where to find all Slayer room keys so that you can unlock the Unmaykr

By the time, you’ve sunk a few extra hours into DOOM Eternal, you’ll already be feeling the power of the Doom Slayer. That unrelenting fury that drives you forward as you belch flames, drop grenades and unload super-shotgun death into a Cacodemon’s face while feeding a Mancubus its own beating heart is a feeling that simply cannot fail to exhilarate each and every time.

Within several levels of the sequel, there exist rooms that offer a tighter challenge. Smaller in size, packed with strategy and overflowing with the damned, these Slayer rooms are a test of strength that’ll push you to the breaking point of endurance. What’s the point of these rooms? Bragging rights of course, but they also reward you with something far more precious: Empyrean Keys.

Once you collect all six Empyrean Keys, you can use them to unlock a vault on the Fortress of Doom that houses the Unmaykr. The only weapon in the cosmos powerful enough to challenge the BFG-9000, the Unmaykr shoots forth a bolt of pure Argent energy that’s eerily reminiscent of the spread-gun from ye olde Contra games.

Here’s the catch: To enter a Slayer room, you first need to find a Slayer key. These are normally hidden in the same area as the rooms themselves, although a little crafty exploring doesn’t hurt in locating them either. Or alternatively, you can see the exact method for finding them in the videos below!

Where to find the Exultia Slayer key

The first Slayer key is pretty much handed to you after you encounter the Betrayer. Simply hop down onto the platform, look to your left and you’ll spot the first room right there, just waiting to be opened.

Where to find the Cultist Base Slayer key

This one is a slight bit trickier. After you’ve knocked the crucified Titan down to open the path ahead, check the left side of the beast and you’ll spot a grate that you can grab. Jump down, grapple and turn around to see a path underneath the bridge. You’ll need to do some acrobatics through here, but the route will lead you straight to the Slayer key. Go back to where you knocked the hanging crate down to smash the Titan, hop over it and you’ll be right by the gate to the latest Slayer room.

Where to find the Super Gore Nest Slayer key

You’ll be able to access this Slayer room once you have the blue key to open up other areas. Once you’ve worked your way through the demons in the acid-infested UAC section, go through the previously-locked gate and stop in the new area. In the middle is a jump platform that the blue key can unlock, which you can use to reach a wall that you can grapple onto. Do that, open the other locked room with the blue key and you’ll be lead into a section where the Slayer key and a Sentinel Battery are housed.

From there, in the main combat hub you can navigate to a sewerage pipe on the far left side if your back is facing the the three key unlock points. Enter it, and you’ll be ready to rock and roll in a new Slayer room.

Where to find the ARC Complex Slayer key

This one isn’t tricky at all. As you ascend the building to find Samuel Hayden, you’ll notice a big empty space in the skyscraper. On the left side is a wall to grapple onto, which leads up to the alcove where the Slayer key is hidden. Jump back down from where you started, and there’s the Slayer room right out in the open and waiting to be challenged.

Where to find the Mars Core Slayer key

Another easy one! After you’ve landed in the Mars Complex and killed a few demons, locate the Slayer room on the far right side of the map. Just beyond it, is an open section with a crate you can jump onto. Hop on, check your right side and you’ll spot a vent that you can smash through and climb into. Do that and you’ll be able to pick up the latest Slayer key.

Where to find the Taras Narbad Slayer key

The final slayer key is insultingly easy to pick up. When you’ve made your way down to the sewers of Taras Narbad, all you have to do is go to the uppermost left part of the tunnel system and there’s the key. It’s pretty much right before you cross the bridge to the next section. The Slayer room can be found downstairs, just waiting you to thrust the big key into its lock and take on one last challenge.

With all that being done, congrats! You now have all the Empyrean keys and can unlock the Unmaykr from its cage.

