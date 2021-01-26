Dragon Age 4 confirmed to be set in Tevinter

Now I’m no Dragon Age expert or anything but the name “Tevinter” is certainly enough to get my attention. It’s a place that’s been spoken of rather frequently in Bioware’s fantasy RPG but having never laid eyes on it myself, I can’t offer much in the way of a description. That goes for all players because up until now, the Tevinter Imperium has never been in the spotlight. Dragon Age 4 looks to be changing that as several rumours have finally been confirmed by Bioware: The next highly-anticipated game will be heading to Tevinter.

Finally picked up the BioWare book and hey is this the first *official* confirmation Dragon Age 4 is set in Tevinter? (I know we all sort of guessed this already) pic.twitter.com/229xriPbof — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) January 24, 2021

There’s been speculation on this point for years, ever since The Inquisitor stabs a knife into the location on a map during a cutscene at the end of Dragon Age: Inquisition’s “Trespasser” DLC. Bioware then went and released a gaggle of short stories in 2020, all under the theme of “Tevinter Nights” (like Neverwinter Nights? Am I reaching on that one?).

We were all pretty certain at that point but the final confirmation came from Bioware: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development, a book released to celebrate… well, Bioware’s 25th anniversary. An entry on page 324 states: “As BioWare entered its twenty-fifth year, the Dragon Age team was hard at work on Morrison, the code name of the long-awaited follow-up to Dragon Age: Inquisition… “. The section on said page is captioned as “Tevinter Bound: A sneak peek at the follow-up to Inquisition”.

That’s about all the new information that could be gleaned from the book. It mentions potentially travelling to some incredibly specific places that went over my head; places like “Antiva City” and “Nevarra” on Tevinter’s Southern border. No hints as to a release date but this still feels like a long way off right now. Can’t wait for Bioware to actually give some solid info rather than this semi-constant drip of new concept art.

