Dragon Age Inquisition and other EA games are finally on Steam, EA Access coming soon

Electronic Arts has had a brilliant system for trying out its games for several years in the form of EA Access, a cheapish subscription that is finally coming to Steam. Until it arrives, EA’s expansion and return to Steam will kick off with a baker’s dozen of games that includes Dragon Age Inquisition and serene indie darling Sea of Solitude, as the publisher is finally ready to sell games on the biggest digital distribution platform once again.

The games will of course come with their own DLC and some chunky discounts to kick off the fresh arrivals. Here’s the full list of what’s on the way, via VG247:

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Crysis 3

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age Inquisition

Fe

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Rivals

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Sea of Solitude

Unravel

Unravel 2

The aforementioned discounts will until July 9, with EA confirming cross-service play between Steam and EA Origin players. As usual, the pricing for EA Access on Steam will run you a bill of $4..9 a month or $29.99 for a year once it is live. Not bad, but adoption of EA Access will most likely be a slow one, due to the catalogue still missing a few heavy hitters (gimme some Mass Effect and Command & Conquer yo!) and people’s wallets being lighter than an anorexic feather due to everything being part of a subscription service lately.

Still, if you’d like to have EAccess to those games without having to drop some cash on them, maybe waiting for the service to launch isn’t such a bad idea.

