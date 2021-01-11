Dying Light 2 studio Techland says that an update on the game is coming “soon”

There’s a ton of great games on the horizon, which you can read about in this feature written by a devilishly handsome employee of this website, but one game that isn’t on the hefty list? Dying Light 2, because I honestly have no idea what’s up with that game currently. 2020 was dryer than a straight edge society margarita when it came to updates on Techland’s ankle-biting sandbox, save for the news of a high-profile departure.

With Chris Avellone accused of badness within the industry and booted from the project, Dying Light 2’s development went on behind closed doors with nary a peep escaping from the studio. So what’s going on right now? In positive news for fans of parkouring through rigor mortis Morties, it’s going to be good!

Techland has announced that it will be announcing news on Dying Light 2 soon. That’s it. This update comes after the departure of narrative designer Paweł Selinger was announced, who said cheers to Techland after 22 years of service at the studio. “Paweł Selinger, who has been the Narration Designer for the last two years, decided at the end of 2020 to end his cooperation with Techland and to pursue his further career elsewhere,” Techland said in a statement. “Paweł spent most of his professional life at Techland and he, among others, takes credit for the success of the series Call of Juarez.

“We will be sharing exciting news about Dying Light 2 soon,” Techland said at the end.

Dying Light 2 has been in development for a while, having first surfaced in 2018. Techland began hyping up the features that would matter the most in the sequel to a game that proved that the brown note was indeed real, as evidenced by the foul excretions in my pants that were brought forth whenever the sun went down and the more vicious undead began screaming at the moon.

A massive story that can last anywhere from 15 to 100 hours, a world where there are actual consequences for your actions, and an expanded sandbox makes for a game that still sounds plenty ambitious. When it does finally arrive, expect Dying Light 2 to bring the post-apocalypse to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Meanwhile, Dead Island 2 continues to be deader than John Cleese’s parrot.

