E3 2021 confirms that Sega, Bandai Namco, and Square Enix will appear

When it comes to the middle part of the year, most people decide to take a week off and recharge so that they can handle the rest of the solar sojourn around a burning ball of plasma. Toss a coin to your local game journos though, because after it missed a year due to the current global catastrophe, E3 is back with a vengeance.

Adopting a digital approach this year, E3’s proud daddy The Entertainment Software Association has been stocking up on partners for the event. A bunch of big names are confirmed to have something to show off, and the ESA has now officially announced that Sega, Square Enix, and Bandai Namco will be rocking up to the party as well.

Hope you’re getting hungry cause we’ve got more chefs in the kitchen for this year’s #E32021! Our newest additions: SQUARE ENIX, SEGA, BANDAI NAMCO, XSEED Games/Marvelous USA, Gearbox Entertainment, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon & Binge dot com! pic.twitter.com/DeIB6zFjTX — E3 (@E3) May 6, 2021

In case you’ve missed the count, here’s who else will be at E3:

Nintendo

Xbox

Gearbox Entertainment

Warner Bros. Games

Take-Two Interactive

Ubisoft

Capcom

Koch Media

XSeed Games

Freedom Games

Devious Eye Entertainment

Turtle Beach

Verizon

Otter Box

As the Beastie Boys once said, no sleep ’til Brooklyn. That’s a lot of firepower right there, with each name (okay maybe not Verizon and Otter Box) having some big guns to bring out of their arsenals. Warner Bros. has bat-themed weaponry in the form of Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Nintendo has Pokemon remakes of Diamond and Pearl on the horizon, and I’m pretty sure Microsoft might have something to reveal considering that it has several dozen studios working for it currently.

Konami previously indicated that it would no longer be presenting anything at E3 due to timing issues, but it did mention that it’s in “deep development on a number of key projects”. One, Key projects is most likely a new Metal Gear Solid pachinko machine, and two, pour one out for the dude who desperately believes that we’re getting a Silent Hill remake. It’s not happening Dave, you have to let it go.

Otherwise, I can’t believe it. For the first time in several years, I’m once again excited to see what E3 has to offer. June 12 to June 15 is going to be exciting!

Last Updated: