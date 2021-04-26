E3 2021’s line-up expands with Activision, Sega, And Bandai Namco joining the event

There used to be a show that was all the rage. E3 it was called! Home to a number of the biggest names in the video game scene, the most delightful studios in the indie game market, and a great place to get a free coffee from the European publishers of games that were deigned to be AA in scope. Seriously good espresso I had at the Focus Interactive booth that one year.

The last couple of years for E3 though has resulted in a show that has felt less relevant than ever before, those effects exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and publishers instead choosing to go down the Nintendo route by offering their own online streams. This year though? E3 is—in a digital sense at least—starting to feel like the entertainment juggernaut of old.

This year’s show will be held entirely online, with the Electronic Entertainment Association offering the event for free to anyone who wants to view it. So much for that paywall rumour, right? What makes this show especially tantalising are the names attached to it. Activision, Sega, and Bandai Namco have been added to the list, which means that a pretty chunky number of games could be seen during E3 week.

WELCOME BACK! It’s been hard waiting quietly as we got ready for today, but we are thrilled to officially announce our plans for June 12th-15th!



Sign up for updates below & get hyped for the return of the most exciting show in video gaming: #E32021https://t.co/QOa74rVCXB April 6, 2021

Activision in the past would show off its latest Call of Duty at E3, Bandai Namco has no shortage of RPGs and action games up its sleeves, and Sega can rely on the brand power of Sonic as a main event while also revealing a smaller number of games to audiences. The rest of the list is looking pretty impressive as well, with Square Enix, Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Warner Bros, and Koch Media all confirmed for June 12-15.

The only name missing? Sony, which will likely be sticking to its State of Play video streams to sell people on what to expect for the PS5 and beyond. Other than that omission, this year’s E3 looks like a return to form: Stuffed to the gills with potential announcements, each one being delivered at an ungodly hour this side of the time zone.

