Fortnite events will be digital-only in 2021

As we painfully crawl towards the end of 2020, many people might assume that life will go back instantly to some kind of normality during 2021 because of new year logic. Unfortunately, life is never so cut and dry and a pandemic doesn’t magically fix itself just because a city square of drunk strangers sing Auld Lang Syne.

Epic Games clearly understands that this is the case and has thus canceled all in-person Fortnite events for 2021, including the highly anticipated Fortnite World Cup. All of the scheduled events will still happen but they’ll be converted into online-only affairs.

“Our intent is to eventually hold global in-person tournaments again, but our priority for any such event is the health and safety of our players and staff. With so much still unknown about what is practical and safe, we do not plan to hold in-person events in 2021, including a Fortnite World Cup. We will continue to provide online competitions throughout 2021 with the hopes that physical events, in some form, can return at some point in the future,” wrote Epic Games in a blog post addressing the issue.

It’s the right call by the publisher as the lure of large in-person events such as a tournament for one of the world’s most popular esports is sure to act as a hotbed of COVID-19 activity. At least we know that Epic is looking at expanding the esports scene of Fortnite by offering up new opportunities for players to compete.

“Beyond our biggest competitions, in 2021, we’re putting together a schedule featuring more weekly tournaments, unique tournaments, and Creator Cups throughout the year. There will be plenty of competitions (not just Trios!) to scratch the competitive itch between FNCS seasons,” said Epic.

This is no doubt great news for everyone wanting to involved, from the safety of their own homes.

