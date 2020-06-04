Epic Games had to rewrite sections of Unreal engine 5 just so that it could keep up with the PS5’s SSD

“So games are going to load faster, right? That’s nice.”

That’s the general consensus with the PlayStation 5, whose limited messaging to date has painted the picture of it having the best solid state drive technology in gaming. It’s not just revolutionary new technology powering the games on that system, but also how they function on the system. No matter how fast your graphics card is or how much RAM you can shove into a console, hard drives do matter for more than just the basic reason of having a location to store your games on.

Think of it this way: Imagine needing to paint a massive canvas in a rush but you’ve got a tube of paint whose nozzle is the size of a pin prick. Will you be able to fill that blank sheet up with visual information? Eventually, yes! But think how much quicker it would be if your paint came out of a fire department hose instead!

That’s the idea with the PlayStation 5, as that console is emphasising on filling your TV screen with information at a quicker clip, thus allowing for more detailed worlds and special effects, according to Epic Games. Having recently shown off a good-looking tech demo (that will function just as well on Xbox Series X!), Epic reckons that the PS5’s ability to render content at an amazing clip will create a revolution in how games are designed.

“The PlayStation 5 provides a huge leap in both computing and graphics performance, but its storage architecture is also truly special,” Nick Penwarden, VP of engineering at Epic Games explained to VG247.

The ability to stream in content at extreme speeds enables developers to create denser and more detailed environments, changing how we think about streaming content. It’s so impactful that we’ve rewritten our core I/O subsystems for Unreal Engine with the PlayStation 5 in mind.

Sony and Microsoft is gearing up for a console generation where the competition won’t be based solely on whose games look the best on which system. The next generation is about comfort, quality of life and speed. While Microsoft’s Xbox Series X does have a stellar NVMe SSD of its own, Sony’s focus on going above and beyond with what this technology is capable of, is going to give them a sizable advantage in the tech department.

It’s going to be exciting to see just how games take advantage of this in the years to come.

