Here’s your first glimpse at the hardware that’ll power the PlayStation 5

During a recent PlayStation livestream, Sony finally lifted the lid on their next-gen console. And by that, I mean the hardware was spoken about.

No reveal whatsoever of the actual console. NOTHING.

Official specs

CPU – 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

PS5 vs PS4 hard drive

RAM Utilisation

Most of the RAM is working on the game’s behalf . PS5 Lead system designer Mark Cerny

Backwards compatibility

According to Cerny, the PS5 will be PS4 and PS4 Pro backwards compatible. On launch day, there’ll be almost 100 games from the PS4 library made available for play. These will be the “top 100” games.

No word yet on PS3 backwards compatibility, as each PS4 game has to be evaluated on a title by title basis to see if it can work on PS5 as the console is simply too fast for legacy games.

Audio

Sony’s goal for evolving its sound was to create “great audio” for all kinds of users. This resulted in a focus on dimensionality, presence and locality to create a higher sensation of immersion.

I’m so freaking lost right now with Cerny’s talk about audio, but I think it boils down to the PS5 being capable of sounding well good.

