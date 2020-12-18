Epic Games Store kicks off Holiday Sale with $10 coupons and a fortnite’s worth of free games

Tis the season…to spend a lot of cash on family members just so that you can impress them even though they already love you. I’ve taken a different tact this year, setting a strict budget on a handful of gifts and putting actual thought into each purchase, which has had the bonus side effect of leaving my bank account chunkier than usual at this time of the year! Now to blow that wad of savings on video games yo.

Over on the Epic Games Store, the annual slavings for savings sale has kicked off. Epic’s Holiday Sale includes a number of games well worth a recommendation, such as the delightful Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and yes Ubisoft I’ll take that pay-off in the mail. Like big digital distribution sales, Epic’s take on the service has an extra feature to make the prospect of chucking cash at your screen a more enticing offer.

❄️🎁 COMING SOON 🎁 ❄️



The Epic Holiday Sale returns on December 17. Unwrap great deals and prepare for 15 Days of Free Games! https://t.co/Ww6pybdm6X pic.twitter.com/gkfK2uAms4 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 10, 2020

Right now you can claim a free $10 coupon, that works on any game which happens to be priced at $15 and up. Every eligible purchase will also net you a new $10 discount coupon, allowing you to stack up and make use of them until they expire at the end of the sale. And as an added bonus, Epic is also amping up the frequency at which it gives free games away…for the next fortnite. Heh.

You’ve got a few hours left to grab Cities: Skylines, a pretty great city building and management game from Paradox Interactive, before its replaced by a new mystery game. Last year’s Epic Games giveaway had plenty of fantastic indies thrown into the freebie mix as well, and included games such as Superhot, Celeste, and Into the Breach.

Last Updated: