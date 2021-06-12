Everything announced at Ubisoft Forward’s E3 2021 show

Another year, another Ubisoft Forward conference! The French publisher and developer kept things short and sweet this year, saving its biggest gun for last while providing plenty of updates for many of its other games. No, there wasn’t a Splinter Cell reveal. Sorry guys. But there was plenty of other stuff!

Rainbow Six Extraction is out this September

Officially confirmed not too long ago, Ubisoft dropped a brand new reveal for its upcoming three-on-all-those nasty aliens in Rainbow Six Extraction. Still as tactical as the core Rainbow Six Siege experience, the direction that this spin-off leans in is one that forces players to think quick and smart with their arsenal while taking on gross new alien invaders.

Rocksmith + will teach you how to play the guitar

And now Wonderwall. Ubisoft has big plans to be guitar heroes (heh), and all it requires from you is an actual guitar and your phone. Curated playlists, plenty of coaching, and proper feedback designed to help you learn your chords and earn you some finger calluses.

Rider’s Republic out in September

Ubisoft’s successor to Steep is coming soon! September 2 will see the launch of Rider’s Republic, which will allow you to tackle a number of EXTREME disciplines.

Just Dance 2022 announced

Are you all ready to slay? Toddrick Hall definitely is.

Rainbow Six Siege cross-play is coming

Finally! Both cross-play and cross-progression will be headed to Rainbow Six Siege on June 30 for PC, Stadia, and Luna. Ubisoft estimates that cross-play will be available between all platforms in 2022.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting a whole lot more DLC

Siege of Paris is still coming later this year, but it looks like players will be in for a trip to Hel as Ubisoft will support its most popular Assassin’s Creed game with a second year of DLC.

Rainbow Six’s latest operator revealed

Rainbow Six Seige’s next Season kicks off on June 14 and is called North Star. A new trailer showed off the latest operator for the game, an operator from the First Nation named Thunderbird, who hails from the Nakoda Territories in Saskatchewan and is a defender-class character who focuses on healing.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will be getting new content this year

I’m as surprised as you are.

Far Cry 6’s latest trailer catches fish with bullets

Giancarlo Esposito looks like a superb addition to the Far Cry villain legacy, as the actor’s character of Anton Castillo gets up to some naughtiness in a new trailer.

Far Cry 6 will let you play as the franchise’s greatest villains

Yup, you’ll finally be able to be the villain, and play as Vaas, Pagan Min, and Jospeh Seed in three DLC episodes as part of Far Cry 6’s season pass. Delve deep into the minds of these killers, and don’t stuff up or you’ll be digging into their psyches from square one all over again. Have I ever told you the definition of madness?

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope revealed

WWAAAAH! More Rabbids, more Mario, and even more tactical gameplay.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora officially revealed, coming 2022

Finally, a new Smurfs game. This one will be powered by the Snowdrop engine and will probably be out long before James Cameron’s Avatar sequels arrive.

