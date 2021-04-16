Everything announced in last night’s Resident Evil showcase

Look I don’t care if someone that tall would crush my ribcage like an egg caught in a vice-grip, I just want to be stepped on and oh hi there! Didn’t see you over there. I was just busy putting together a round-up of Resident Evil news from the latest showcase that took place last night at an hour that was way past my bedtime. I definitely wasn’t talking about my kinks Lady D to my Nemesis body pillow.

…

Hey look, news!

Resident Evil Village is getting multiple demos

You get a demo! She gets a demo! Everyone gets a demo! PS4 and PS5 players access can the game’s Village demo and Castle demo early, but only during specific windows. I think I’ve got this right, but here’s how the confusing mess works:

PlayStation players get the 8 Hours in the Village on April 17, but you only have eight hours in which to play the 30 minute slice on the game.

No restrictions on streaming.

On April 24, another eight-hour window opens up for the Castle demo.

Both demos can be pre-loaded.

On May 1, both demos will be available on PS4, PS5, Pc, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

You will be able to play both areas for up to one entire hour, and the demo will be available for 24 hours.

Availability will depend on regions.

Here’s a new Resident Evil Village trailer

Take a gander at the cast of the spooky game and the titular village that they all inhabit.

Mercenaries mode is coming back in Resident Evil Village

Missing in action since Resident Evil 6, Mercenaries mode is back with a bang and full of new new features, perks, and abilities for players wanting an action-packed experience. It’s a horde and a hard mode this time!

Resident Evil 4 is coming back as a VR game

Since it has been ported to every other platform under the sun, Resident Evil 4 is now finally being transformed into a VR game for the Oculus Quest 2. It’ll be in first-person naturally, and you can waggle the controls to take aim, pick stuff up, and slice a village cultist apart with your knife.

Resident Evil is crossing over with Dead by Daylight

Well this makes plenty of sense. Dead by Daylight is full of memorable maniacs and survivors, but Capcom didn’t reveal which of Resident Evil’s colourful cast will be joining the lethal game of hide ‘n seek. A full reveal will take place on May 25 in a deadicated stream.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness hits Netflix later this year

In July, the upcoming Resident Evil series will debut on Netflix. Set two years after the events of Resident Evil 4, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield are getting an animated treatment as they deal with a zombie outbreak in the White House. Which is about to become the Red House, am I right?

Last Updated: