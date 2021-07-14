Extra Games Available for PS5 owners with PS Plus…If You Didn’t Know…

With PS Plus offering undeniable value every month, in relation to its meagre cost, PS Plus subscribers normally wait for the last day of every month to see what the free games are for the next month. We normally get two PS4 games and one on PS5, but of course with the PS5’s backward compatibility, you can download and play the PS4 games as well, so it’s a win all the way for PS5 owners.

July’s line up, for those that don’t know yet, are the following:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS4)

There is also a holdover game from June for you to check out which will remain free until the August line up releases.

But there’s more, there are other free PS Plus games for PS5 owners to check out as well.

Instead of a boring list, here is a collage of the extra games available right now for PS5 owners to download and play. Fix your peepers on this:

So what are you waiting for? Go get ’em…errr…tiger.

