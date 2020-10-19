Fall Guys is asking players which level they hate most and which they love best

Fall Guys, while maybe not having the tremendous explosion of adoration players experienced around Among Us, was a little bit of a sensation this year. It’s a game that manages to offer both a consistently solid casual experience with a competitive edge that not only made it fun but accessible to everyone. It’s been a joy watching people get hyped over those weird beans falling off things and then screaming in frustration when they discover that the next round will be that awful tail-pulling game. I’m sure developer Mediatonic is aware of this now as the Fall Guys Twitter account is asking players to give some much needed feedback.

Please may you fill in another survey? 🥺👉👈



This one is all about rounds!



👀 Which you like

👀 Which you dislike

👀 How many new ones you expect to see each season



It will REALLY help shape Fall Guys moving forward if you could fill this in



FANK 🐸https://t.co/bKenxWohlr — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 17, 2020

In a tweet published over the weekend, the Fall Guys team wanted to know what levels their players liked, disliked and how many new levels they expected to be added to the game with every season. There was also a link to a Google Docs survey that participants could fill out and submit to the developers with the promise that, “It will REALLY help shape Fall Guys moving forward”. The actual survey itself is a little more in-depth going to the types of rounds people want to see more of how they should be implemented but it should only take you five minutes maximum.

I’m writing this because I think we owe it to ourselves and the community to ensure that the tail-snatching game (I’ll hear nothing from your crass boys in the back) be exterminated from the face of the game and never seen again. I just hate it so much and I don’t even play all that much Fall Guys!

