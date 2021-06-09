Chivalry 2’s first day has been incredibly successful… despite a few bumps in the road

In terms of well-designed medieval melee combat games, there’s not exactly a huge selection to choose from. Mordau is fun and For Honor is somehow still chugging on but it seems the game everyone is most invested in right now is Chivalry 2. Developed by Torn Banner Studios, Chivalry 2 launched yesterday and the game has proven so surprisingly popular that its buckling under the weight of its playerbase. This has caused the game to be plagued by login errors, lagging servers, and inconsistent matchmaking. One could argue that while these are all problems, they’re certainly good problems to have for the developer.

The number of players launching the game today has exceeded even our highest expectations, and we will do our best to ensure you all can get in and play as soon as possible as our top priority. — Chivalry 2 (@ChivalryGame) June 8, 2021

“The number of players launching the game today has exceeded even our highest expectations,” said Torn Banner Studios in a tweet. “We will do our best to ensure you all can get in and play as soon as possible as our top priority.” While the login error has reportedly been fixed on all platforms, matchmaking issues are still being looked into. Many players who purchased the Special Edition of Chivalry 2 have also noted that items and currency included in the bundle haven’t appeared in their accounts. Torn Banner has requested all players struggling with this issue fill out a survey so they it can determine some kind of consistency and potential fix.

Beyond the network and server issues, it sounds as if Chivalry 2 is a blast. The game’s over-the-top violence and tongue-in-cheek sense of humour towards its melee action is what put the original Chivalry on the map. It seems the sequel is proudly carrying the torch of its forbearer into battle once again. The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

