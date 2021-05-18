Don your armour, Chivalry 2’s open beta starts next week

It seems like no matter who are you, you’ll likely be able to appreciate a medieval melee brawler. Sure, some people are weird about it (you know the type) but most are games that dump you on a battlefield with a sword, pike, or some other pointy instruments are damn good fun. That’s why Chivalry 2 is such a hotly anticipated game; the first entry in the series was boundless fun! Fans of the franchise will no doubt be pleased to know that Chivalry 2 will be hosting an open beta next week Thursday, 27 May. So you’ll be able to smash and stab your opponents to your heart’s content!

Announced on Monday in an official blog post, developer Torn Banner Studios has said that the open beta will feature, “a ton of new maps, features, and updates based on player feedback from the Closed Beta, there is a wealth of new content to experience and discover in the upcoming Cross-Play Open Beta program.” That’s right, you did read that correctly: It will be a cross-play open beta! Players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S will all be able to test the game together, which is just real neat if you ask me.

The open beta will include 64-player battles, a smaller 40-player competitive mode, a PC exclusive 1v1 duel and a free-for-all mode. Three maps will be made available to players who’ll be able to duke it out in team deathmatch or objective based game modes. Once the open beta wraps up, it won’t be long before players can get their hands on the final game which launches on 7 June.

