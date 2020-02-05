Fallout 76’s Wastelanders update is coming on April 7, coinciding with the game’s release on Steam

Fallout 76, the much-maligned, post-apocalyptic online RPG from Bethesda is finally getting human NPCs in the new Wastelander update. The game was heavily criticised for not featuring any human non players when it was released, with Bethesda hoping that real players would pick up that slack. Instead, the world, populated as it is with robots, felt empty, despite being a multiplayer shindig.

The new update not only adds human characters but also whole new quests – bringing it a little closer to what players might expect from a Fallout game. The new main quest coming to Fallout 76 will have you playing to “uncover the secrets of West Virginia.”

It also adds branching dialogue trees, choices with actual consequence, and a reputation system that has your actions changing your standing with Appalachia’s different factions.

It’s a pretty big expansion all told, and it’ll be coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on April 7. It’ll also be available for free, which is nice. Fallout 76 is also finally coming to Steam on the same day, removing the need to use Bethesda’s own launcher. Look, we didn’t like Fallout 76 when it first came out. It just didn’t have the soul of a Fallout game.

“Fallout 76’s mundane quest and lifeless story put too much weight on the aged combat and trivial crafting for them to bear. It’s a multiplayer experiment with far too many flaws to put up with, both in its limiting player interactions and its woeful technical polish. Fallout with friends is still an idea that could work, but that’s not what Fallout 76 is serving up.”

This, and other recent changes align it closer to the sort of thing players want from Fallout.

Last Updated: