Far Cry 6’s campaign will once again allow you to recruit a friend to help cause mayhem

Far Cry’s formula has seldom deviated from the template set by Far Cry 3 way back in 2012, and Far Cry 6 looks set to continue that formula with a new game that ironically enough is all about revolution. Down with the bourgeoisie, comrades! While the game looks like your typical Far Cry experience–huge world, lots of guns, a celebrity villain to murder–one of the better parts of the Far Cry template is back and ready to rock through the entire campaign: co-op.

Far Cry 4 got the ball rolling on inviting a friend over to jam some of the game for you, Far Cry 5 continued that trend, and Far Cry 6 keeps co-op mode intact. During a recent Reddit AMA session, game director Alexandre Letendre explained that co-op was being designed to be both fun and simple to use. It’s also the only way you’ll have a human on your side, as every fang-for-hire in Far Cry 6 is an animal kingdom mercenary like the delightfully cute Wiener dog Chorizo.

I’ve only known Chorizo for two days, but I swear if anything happens to him I’ll go on a Rosa-level rampage.

Another interesting fact from the AMA came from lead game designer David Grivel, who teased a new type of endgame for the sandbox that goes beyond the usual open-world diversions and checking out spots on the map dotted with question marks. This will likely take the place of the map editor and arcade mode, which won’t be appearing in Far Cry 6.

More details on the game and all its other madness will be revealed at Ubisoft Forward during E3 next week. Until then, you’ll have to wait until October 7 to play the game on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. If that’s too long maaaaaaaan, here’s our Far Cry 6 preview and a bunch of gameplay content to check out.

