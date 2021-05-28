Far Cry 6’s first gameplay trailer shows off mad guerrilla action ahead of its October 7 release

Ubisoft’s Far Cry series has pretty much established a formula that it has seldom deviated from over the last decade, but at the same time it has expanded on those ideas with wild new themes and characters. You’ve got a vast open-world to explore, a maniac out for your blood, and at least one hallucinogenic sequence where you trip digital balls while you blast everything around you.

Life simply doesn’t get better than that, my friends.

After Far Cry 5 dropped players into a compound full of loonies who’d eaten one too many slices of Heaven’s Cake from the local cult of personality café, Far Cry 6 is headed further down south to the fictitious Caribbean island of Yara. Paul’s got a solid write-up on what you can expect from the latest madcap adventure (MAN-EATING CROCODILE ASSISTANT!), but if you need some visual aids, here you go!

Here’s the first video which introduces players to world of Yara and all the guerrilla action you’ll be getting up to:

And here’s another video focused on Dani Rojas, who’ll you’ll be playing as throughout the game:

It all looks delightfully mad, and hell yeah I’m feeling it. Far Cry has always had an element of weirdness to its design, but the sixth chapter in the mainline series looks set to dial up the crazy to dangerously mad levels. I’m all for it. Far Cry 6 is out on October 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.

Last Updated: