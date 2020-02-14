Final Fantasy VII Remake: Watch the iconic opening movie right here!

A planet slowly dying. Corporate greed literally murdering the world. Green energy weakly flowing through the city streets as the last survivor of an ancient race picks a flower. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because it’s a scene that you’ve seen and experienced so so many years ago in the original opening for Final Fantasy VII.

More than two decades later, and the rebirth of one of the most iconic games in history is almost upon us. How much has really changed between then and now? See for yourself, in this first look at the opening for Final Fantasy VII Remake:

The planet's very life force is being drained as Mako energy by the shadowy Shinra Electric Power Company.



In the city of Midgar, a flower merchant gazes upward as a train pulls into a station…



Watch the full #FinalFantasy VII Remake Opening Movie right here. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/YKMmCCiEXO — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 14, 2020

And just for the sake of comparison, here’s the blocky original:

And the first remake which came about as a technical demo for the power of the PlayStation 3 back in the day!

Chills my dudes, absolute chills. Final Fantasy VII Remake is out on April 10.

