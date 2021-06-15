Forza Horizon 5 will be the biggest and most diverse game in the series

Viva la Mexico! This year’s latest entry in the Forza Horizon–which Dee Ham described as Pokemon for Petrolheads and dammit dude I cannot shake that image now–is revving up for a November release date on Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. As usual, it looks like your typical Forza Horizon experience: Fast cars, plenty of festival action, and one hell of a stunning location to explore on four wheels.

The big difference here will be diversity though, as creative director Mike Brown spoke to IGN about how Forza Horizon 5 will be the biggest game yet in the franchise. “Right from the very beginning of development, we knew that we wanted to make the biggest Horizon ever,” Brown said, explaining that the team wanted to add some new elements to the series instead of just offering more of the same.

So it also has to be the most diverse and the most contrasting Horizon ever, as well. That is the first point that led us to thinking, ‘Well, you add value to those guys by giving them a bigger and more diverse world to explore’. This was, I think, the very start point of knowing that we just needed [Forza Horizon 5] to be a bigger game. We needed it to be a diverse game. We also want it to be a game that really rewards exploration. So it’s now a world where there is just that much more to find.

In case you missed it, here’s the latest gameplay which provides a nice deep dive into Forza Horizon 5. Big stunts, big wheels, and a whole lot of roads to take absurdly-priced cars out for a spin on. Just try not to scratch it yeah? Or drive into oncoming traffic at the speed of sound on a sexy stretch of asphalt that is just begging for you to rack up an entire nation’s worth of speeding tickets on. Not that I would ever do that, nope.

