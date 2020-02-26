FUSER is Harmonix’s latest rhythm game that’ll turn you into a DJ hero

Rhythym-based music games where you slap notes on a plastic peripheral in time with the colourful action on screen may be dead, but music? Music never dies my dude. Years back, Activision aimed to set the world on fire with an alternative to Guitar Hero with DJ Hero. It was neat stuff! You had your own board to mix tunes, scratch discs and be a proper Hiphopopotamus in the comfort of your own home.

It…didn’t do too well and now its consigned to the rubbish bin of history. Harmonix on the other hand, have a new idea for making you a modern day Rhymenoceros, and to do so they’re looking to make use of a little of the ol’ Dragon Ball Z magic: Fusion! Here’s the first trailer for FUSER:

From the creators of Rock Band and Dance Central comes FUSER™ – a nonstop virtual music festival where you control the music! Combine elements of the world’s most popular songs to create your own sound or partner with friends on epic collaborations, then share your amazing mixes and headlining performances with the world! FUSER arrives Fall 2020.

And here’s the laundry list of features!

Campaign Play – Hone your mixing skills to win the crowd, and unlock new challenges and content

Hone your mixing skills to win the crowd, and unlock new challenges and content Freestyle Play – Explore, discover and create incredible mixes and custom effects in your musical playground

Multiplayer – Collaborate or compete with players from around the world

Collaborate or compete with players from around the world Social Sharing – Share your inspired mixes and mind-blowing performances in-game and online

FUSER will be out much later this year, giving you time to earn your father’s eternal wrath for ruining his pristine collection of Led Zeppelin records as you practice your LP-scratching skills.

