Genhsin Impact Made a Lot of Money in its First Year…

The free-to-play RPG game Genshin Impact made $2 billion in its first year, and was even crazier than that is only from the Google Play and Apple App stores. It has become the third most successful mobile game in the world. If you remove China from that stat, then Genshin Impact is the highest-grossing mobile game in the world.

Data from Sensory Tower shows that China is the game’s most significant market generating $577 million on IOS alone, accounting for 28.6% of its global revenues. Japan ranks second with 23.7%, and the US ranks third with 21%. Most of their global revenue comes from app stores. The Apple App Store picks up 61.8% of spending in China, while the Google Play Store is king with 38.2% of expenditures outside of China.

The revenue comes from the game’s microtransactions, with an average of $12 million a day spent wishing for a limited time in character releases. The game launched globally on September 28, 2020, and had one of the most successful mobile game launches, making $245 million on mobile in its first month. Then it crossed the $1 billion mark six months after its initial release. MiHoYo also reported that by the end of 2020, they had earned nearly $800 million.

The game will only continue to grow; it recently announced one of its first collaborations with Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn being a limited release. Then version 2.0 was released, and the game is currently celebrating its first-anniversary event.

These numbers are pretty insane for a mobile game. However, Genshin Impact has become the new standard for mobile games and looks like it won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Therefore, we can probably expect these numbers to rise shortly, especially if they announce more collaborations in the future with other big titles.

